Multiple agencies contain two fires in Cocke Co.

The fires were first announced just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Multiple agencies are battling two separate fires in Cocke Co.
Multiple agencies are battling two separate fires in Cocke Co.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that both fires in the area have been contained. Officials said the fires were located at the Trail Hollow and Middle Creek area.

The fires were first announced just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

2-17-2022 @ 7:30 pm UPDATE: Both the Trail Hollow and Middlecreek fires are contained. We are standing down on any...

Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Thursday, February 17, 2022

The EMA activated the Emergency Operations Center and moved the County to Threat Condition 3, due to the stretching of assets and threat to life, property, and agriculture.

The department shared all evacuations have been cancelled at this time. They also shared if you lived in the area, to keep watch for any restarts and call 911 immediately if seen.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

