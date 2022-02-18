Multiple agencies contain two fires in Cocke Co.

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that both fires in the area have been contained. Officials said the fires were located at the Trail Hollow and Middle Creek area.

The fires were first announced just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The EMA activated the Emergency Operations Center and moved the County to Threat Condition 3, due to the stretching of assets and threat to life, property, and agriculture.

The department shared all evacuations have been cancelled at this time. They also shared if you lived in the area, to keep watch for any restarts and call 911 immediately if seen.

