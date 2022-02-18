KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Back in the mid-1970s, the University of Tennessee Black Studies Program hosted an event to look at those contributions.

The conference focused on the contributions of African-Americans to Tennessee history. To help get the word out about the symposium, an announcement was made. The beginning of the commercial starts off with a woman saying ”When Tennessee became a state in 1796, Blacks were already here.”

A male voice then follows saying “And we’ve been here ever since. Making contributions to Tennessee and the World.”

The PSA aired back in 1975.

According to then U.T, professor Marvin Peek, some of the purposes of the symposium were to:

-Explore possibilities of solving educational, social, and economic problems of black Tennesseans

-Bring together various black organizations.

-Encourage research and publications by and about Black people in Tennesse.

-Expand the general level of information on the Black experience in Tennessee.

Invitational postcards were also mailed out for the Symposium of the Contributions of Blacks to Tenn. History.

Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, said the timing for this announcement and conference was during a transitional time.

”It’s really interesting that literally as Beck opens in 1975, so too is this conference. It’s like we’re coming out of urban renewal and the civil rights movement and we’re coming into the 70′s. Where is the state of the Black community right now? So I think the timing of that conference couldn’t have been better,” shared Kesler.

Kesler said the following year, the U.T Black Studies Program published a magazine called the Black Tennesseean, highlighting some of the most important research presented at the symposium.

The original PSA was recorded on a quad tape, which was around before VHS tapes.

The Beck Center had the advertisement digitized to keep in their collection of artifacts.

