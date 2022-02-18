Advertisement

Upcoming sporting clay tournament to benefit Knoxville Habitat for Humanity

Benefits Knoxville Habitat’s veterans’ program
By Zach McBride
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming up on Friday, March 4, the FirstBank Sporting Clays Tournament is taking place in Kodak to benefit Knoxville Habitat for Humanity’s veterans program.

The tournament is now SOLD OUT, but there are still ways for you to join in on the fun annual event that helps local veterans.

Groups and individuals are needed for both the morning and afternoon flights. You can contact Trinity Edgar at Habitat’s office – tedgar@khfh.com or call 865-523-3539 ext. 108.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
Beatles legend Paul McCartney to play in Knoxville
Maria Manuel-Lucas and Samuel Sebastian
Knoxville couple admits to beating children, report says
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
Claiborne County EMS
Ambulance crew involved in crash in Claiborne County