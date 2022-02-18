Upcoming sporting clay tournament to benefit Knoxville Habitat for Humanity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming up on Friday, March 4, the FirstBank Sporting Clays Tournament is taking place in Kodak to benefit Knoxville Habitat for Humanity’s veterans program.

The tournament is now SOLD OUT, but there are still ways for you to join in on the fun annual event that helps local veterans.

Groups and individuals are needed for both the morning and afternoon flights. You can contact Trinity Edgar at Habitat’s office – tedgar@khfh.com or call 865-523-3539 ext. 108.

