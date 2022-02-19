Beck Cultural Exchange Center highlights building block of Austin High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Beck Cultural Exchange Center has one of the original bricks from Austin High school when it was located at the corner of Vine Ave and Preston St. from 1928 to 1952.

Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center said Austin High needed a new location to keep up with the growing black population. The new building would not only help to better deal with overcrowding, but it would also provide an upgrade from outdated amenities.

Kesler said this brick was one of the only lasting physical reminders of what used to be described as one of the most stunning buildings in east Knoxville.

“It’s almost like you’re holding history in your hand. I think about it like this, there is so much of history that we have destroyed, that we’ve torn down that no longer exists and we can’t point to. I’m grateful we can point to a building that’s still there, that Austin High School students would’ve went to, but now we can also point to an artifact that’s original to that building,” said Kesler.

The brick was presented in 1989 in commemoration of the former school, as well as Vine Junior High, which later occupied the building from 1952 to 1989.

Both schools still exist today in East Knoxville as Austin-East Magnet High School and Vine Middle Magnet School.

