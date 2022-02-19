Blount Co. looks to remove book from all middle school’s curriculum

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Blount Co. parents are hoping to remove the book Dragonwings from all four middle schools in the county. Union Grove Middle School in Maryville was the first to remove the book from the curriculum.

Jennifer Clemmer, who is the co-chair of the group Smoky Mountain PIE, said, “When you throw a sixth grader reading about an opioid house combined with the man beating his wife all day. I think we could agree that that is not sixth grade appropriate.”

Union Grove parent David Coleman said, “It referred to White Demons and that got my attention obviously and so I read the book.”

After Coleman read the book, he decided to pull his daughter from the class until it was removed.

Coleman said, “When it went from a mere reference to 300 pages of over and over and over to me that’s what took it from historical and relevant to just indoctrination.”

Under Blount County Schools’ policy, certain steps must be followed to request removal.

People can file a complaint, send it to the school, and the principal picks people to be on a committee. The committee is made up of someone who works in a library, teachers, parents and sometimes students.

Clemmer said, “Leave it in the library. It does not need to be required reading.”

After the committee made its decision, the book was removed from the curriculum even though it was state-approved. Coleman said there’s still more to do.

“We’re trying to get the other parents involved at the two remaining. There are 4 middle schools in our county; trying to get them involved and they’re forcing us to do it school by school,” Coleman said.

Parents filed paperwork to remove the book at Carpenters Middle School and will file paperwork next week for Heritage Middle School.

