Father and son create art exhibit of spiritual African-American art

The duo hopes people will have something to take away from their art work.
A piece of art work displayed at the Blackberry Farm Gallery
A piece of art work displayed at the Blackberry Farm Gallery(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alan Jones and his son, Xavier Jones, have worked together to create an art exhibit at the Maryville College Blackberry Farm Gallery. The theme of the exhibit is ‘Phylogeny of the Phoenix’.

Alan says he came up with the concept when thinking about the trials and tribulations people have overcome.

“Using the symbol of the Phoenix to depict and expound upon the things of rebirth. It’s as simple as people overcoming obstacles in their lives or addictions in their lives or unfortunate circumstances and so forth,” shared Alan.

Xavier says when his father came to him with the idea to work on the exhibit together he was thrilled.

“When he initially proposed the idea to me I was all for it. To be able to exhibit along side him is just an amazing opportunity. I’m humbled by the opportunity and I’m looking forward to doing more of those sort of things in the future,” said Xavier.

The various pieces of art illustrate Black history and spirituality.

The father-son duo hope people will have something to take away from their art work.

“I hope that they enjoy the story, that it sparks some conversation to maybe open them up to different points of views and perspectives,” shared Xavier

“We also thought for Black history month, an African-American father and son would add a dimension of hope and blessing to the community,” shared Alan.

Phylogeny of the Phoenix will be on display at the Blackberry Farm Gallery until the end of February.

A reception for the artists will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 25.

