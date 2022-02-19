Greenback man indicted on child rape charges

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Greenback man was indicted in Anderson county on child rape charges Saturday.

Bradley King, 35, was charged with three counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery. According to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, King was investigated following reports of sexual misconduct between him and his girlfriend’s minor child.

“I cannot express enough how proud I am of the victim in this case. Brave and courageous are understatements. Because of that we have locked away a dangerous man and removed him from our communities,” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker said.

King was taken in by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force this week without incident. He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $300,000 bond.

