Advertisement

Greenback man indicted on child rape charges

A Greenback man was indicted in Anderson county on child rape charges Saturday.
Bradley King
Bradley King(ACSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Greenback man was indicted in Anderson county on child rape charges Saturday.

Bradley King, 35, was charged with three counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery. According to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, King was investigated following reports of sexual misconduct between him and his girlfriend’s minor child.

“I cannot express enough how proud I am of the victim in this case. Brave and courageous are understatements. Because of that we have locked away a dangerous man and removed him from our communities,” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker said.

King was taken in by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force this week without incident. He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
The outside of Olive St. Soulful Deli & Market
Knoxville woman goes from selling food out of her car, to selling them from her own business
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
Former Knox County Sheriff’s Office narcotics chief ordered to return property bought with office funds

Latest News

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Sunny and mild this afternoon
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pedestrian dead after Strawberry Plains wreck
Austin High commemorative brick
Beck Cultural Exchange Center highlights building block of Austin High School