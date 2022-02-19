Advertisement

‘Lady’ adopted for the fifth time from Young-Williams Animal Center

Lady was in the Young-Williams Animal Center for nearly a year before getting adopted for the fifth time.
In one month, Lady will turn 10-years-old, and many around her hoped it wouldn’t be celebrated at the Young-Williams Animal Center but in a forever home.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady, the 9-year-old mixed breed dog that was adopted four different times, was adopted again and finally got to leave the shelter.

In one month, Lady will turn 10-years-old, and many around her hoped it wouldn’t be celebrated at the Young-Williams Animal Center but in a forever home.

Adoption Coordinator Kat Stone said Lady is a mixed breed dog with a bit of pitbull, hound, and Labrador. For more than 11 months, Lady was in and out of the shelter after being adopted four times. She was returned after each hopeful forever home.

According to Stone, it’s tough to handle emotions when a pet comes back to the shelter. She added that it’s a better alternative than an animal in an uncomfortable living situation.

“Even though she’s almost 10, she sometimes acts like she’s about six months old and still wants to play,” said Stone. “So sometimes people looking for an older dog are looking for that calmer energy that Lady doesn’t necessarily have all the time.”

Stone said that Lady loves kids and people, but an ideal situation was a house without any other pets because Lady tends to get nervous when other animals are around.

The adoption fee is $40.

Additional photos and information on other animals available for adoption can be found on YWAC’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
The outside of Olive St. Soulful Deli & Market
Knoxville woman goes from selling food out of her car, to selling them from her own business
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
Beatles legend Paul McCartney to play in Knoxville

Latest News

Austin High commemorative brick
Beck Cultural Exchange Center highlights building block of Austin High School
Heading into Friday’s first pitch of the season fans were hopeful this year would be much like...
Vols fans pumped for baseball season as expectations rise for Tennessee
"Got Back" Tour stops in Knoxville May 31st
Paul McCartney to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena
Maryville church to offer free prom dresses, makeovers and more