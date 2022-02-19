‘Lady’ adopted for the fifth time from Young-Williams Animal Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady, the 9-year-old mixed breed dog that was adopted four different times, was adopted again and finally got to leave the shelter.

In one month, Lady will turn 10-years-old, and many around her hoped it wouldn’t be celebrated at the Young-Williams Animal Center but in a forever home.

Adoption Coordinator Kat Stone said Lady is a mixed breed dog with a bit of pitbull, hound, and Labrador. For more than 11 months, Lady was in and out of the shelter after being adopted four times. She was returned after each hopeful forever home.

According to Stone, it’s tough to handle emotions when a pet comes back to the shelter. She added that it’s a better alternative than an animal in an uncomfortable living situation.

“Even though she’s almost 10, she sometimes acts like she’s about six months old and still wants to play,” said Stone. “So sometimes people looking for an older dog are looking for that calmer energy that Lady doesn’t necessarily have all the time.”

Stone said that Lady loves kids and people, but an ideal situation was a house without any other pets because Lady tends to get nervous when other animals are around.

The adoption fee is $40.

Additional photos and information on other animals available for adoption can be found on YWAC’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.