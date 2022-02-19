Lady Vols top scorer Jordan Horston out with elbow injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols National Player of the Year candidate Jordan Horston is reportedly out of the game for at least a few weeks due to an arm injury, Coach Kelly Harper said Saturday.

“With the update on Jordan, it’s a fractured dislocation of the elbow (left), and she will be out a few weeks for sure,” Harper said. “And I don’t know how many weeks that will be, because the most important thing for us right now is to make sure that her injury has time to heal. And unfortunately, you can’t put a timeline on that. You know, we’ll have to see the progress, and we will monitor it frequently in the next month, but at this point, I think you’re really pushing it with the season winding down, but I suppose at this point the door would still be open (to return).”

Harper went on to say how the team is handling the loss of the Lady Vols’ leading scorer.

“I think it’s a competitive group. They love playing basketball, and you know, obviously, this is a lot of adversity, because you’re trying to replace more than just a leading scorer. She’s our best defender, best rebounder, best ball handler, passer – she did everything for us. But I think our team, I think what you have to do here, is you’ve got to love playing and you’ve got to love competing, and you have to look at this as this is our opportunity. No one wants to do it without Jordan (Horston), but that’s the hand we’re dealt at this point.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.