Advertisement

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

FILE - In this Aug.13, 2019 file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned...
FILE - In this Aug.13, 2019 file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned by Jeffrey Epstein in Paris. French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell.(Francois Mori | AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Paris police are investigating the death of the agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, the prosecutor’s office said.

Brunel’s lawyer did not immediately comment. His lawyer previously said that Brunel contested accusations against him in the media, but that he was available to talk to judicial officials.

Brunel was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as part of a broad French probe unleashed by sex-trafficking charges in the U.S. against Epstein. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial.

A frequent companion of Epstein, Brunel was considered central to the French investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by the U.S. financier and his circle. Epstein traveled often to France and had apartments in Paris.

Multiple women have identified themselves as victims and spoken to police since the French probe was opened in 2019.

Earlier this week, Britain’s Prince Andrew agreed to settle a case in which he was accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by Epstein. The deal, in which Andrew agreed to make a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity, avoids a trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
The outside of Olive St. Soulful Deli & Market
Knoxville woman goes from selling food out of her car, to selling them from her own business
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
Former Knox County Sheriff’s Office narcotics chief ordered to return property bought with office funds

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police crack down on Ottawa protest
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Sunny and mild this afternoon
Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to use a highly anticipated speech at the Munich...
Harris on Ukraine: World at ‘a decisive moment in history’