Paul McCartney to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Paul McCartney’s return to touring, he selected 13 cities across the country in the “Got Back” tour.

Among them are major cities like Seattle, Boston, and the same venue the Super Bowl was played in in Los Angles. While those major cities are sure to draw crowds of their own, Knoxville is already buzzing about the Beatle’s legend coming to East Tennessee for the first time to perform.

Ted Heineg with AC Entertainment said, “In my opinion this will be the greatest show to ever take place in Thompson-Boling’s 35-year history.”

For many, this announcement symbolizes live music being back in the forefront of Knoxville as other headline artists like Luke Bryan, Elton John, and Keith Urban are all expected to play at Thompson-Boling this year.

With COVID 19 concerns over the past two years, many shows have been halted in the traditional sense.

“The trend right now is very positive and right now artists are making plans, doing shows, and coming out here touring,” said Heineg.

As far as why McCartney chose Knoxville over other major nearby cities like Atlanta, Nashville, or Charlotte, Heineg offers perspective.

“Paul McCartney wanted to play a city he’s never played before and he picked Knoxville because the live music scene is so vibrant and he wanted to be a part of it,” said Heineg.

Tickets are expected to go on presale Tuesday morning, with the general public having the option to buy starting days later on Friday. Heineg said tickets will start around $69 and go up to as high as $299 for face value.

