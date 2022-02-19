Advertisement

Pedestrian dead after Strawberry Plains wreck

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.
(Will Thomas)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pedestrian is dead following a wreck on Strawberry Plains Pike just east of McCubbins Road, a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pedestrian, identified as Deedee Odom, 47, of Maryville, was reportedly standing in the center of Strawberry Plains Pike wearing dark clothing. Another person driving Nissan Maxima then hit them, killing them, the report said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

