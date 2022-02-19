Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a cabin fire on Ski View Lane Saturday morning.

The fire was at a cabin that was still under construction in a wooded area. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the unfinished building, which concerned neighbors because there was a car in the driveway of the cabin. The flames were extinguished and no occupants were found, according to PFFD representatives.

PFFD crews were assisted by Gatlinburg Fire Department, Waldens Creek Fire Department and Catons Chapel Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.