Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire

The fire was at a cabin that was still under construction in a wooded area.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a cabin fire on Ski View Lane Saturday morning.

The fire was at a cabin that was still under construction in a wooded area. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the unfinished building, which concerned neighbors because there was a car in the driveway of the cabin. The flames were extinguished and no occupants were found, according to PFFD representatives.

PFFD crews were assisted by Gatlinburg Fire Department, Waldens Creek Fire Department and Catons Chapel Fire Department.

