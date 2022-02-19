Advertisement

Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019

Cheslie Kryst was an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019 and was a champion for important causes.
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North Carolina. She was also an entrepreneur, a host on EXTRA and an attorney.(South Carolina Athletics)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A public memorial service was held Friday for Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019 and was an attorney and EXTRA correspondent.

Kryst died Jan. 30 at age 30. She was also an entrepreneur and a champion for important causes.

[Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30]

Her family hosted a public celebration of life at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Elevation Blakeney, 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive, Charlotte. The public was welcome to attend.

A Celebration of Life is underway for Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019.

[’You were more than a daughter - you were my very best friend’; Cheslie Kryst’s mother honors her life]

The family observed a private, invitation-only celebration prior to the public celebration, as they continue to ask the public to respect their privacy during this time.

[’The world is mourning. We all felt like we knew Cheslie’: Remembering and honoring the life of Cheslie Kryst]

In lieu of flowers, Cheslie’s mother April Simpkins is asking everyone to please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was dear to Cheslie’s heart.

To donate, you can text a donation by sending MESSAGE: 4success TO: 41444 or go to Dress for Success Charlotte’s website.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
The outside of Olive St. Soulful Deli & Market
Knoxville woman goes from selling food out of her car, to selling them from her own business
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
Former Knox County Sheriff’s Office narcotics chief ordered to return property bought with office funds
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires

Latest News

Beautiful Sunday ahead
Sunny Sunday before soggy weather returns for the new week
The Knoxville Negro Book
How East Tennessee is celebrating Black History Month
A piece of art work displayed at the Blackberry Farm Gallery
Father and son create art exhibit of spiritual African-American art
Bradley King
Greenback man indicted on child rape charges
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Sunny and mild this afternoon