South-Doyle names new head football coach

Paul Shelton replaces longtime head coach and athletic director Clark Duncan, who announced his retirement in mid-January.
(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From west to South - the Cherokees have their new head man.

South-Doyle on Friday announced the hiring of Paul Shelton as the school’s next head football coach. Shelton, an East Tennessee native, returned home after serving as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for the University of California-Davis.

Before moving out west, Shelton worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Bearden (2014-18) and Unicoi County High School (2008-14).

“Paul has a great mind on both sides of the ball, coupled with strong organizational skills and a level of maturity to manage the overall game,” said South-Doyle principal Tim Berry.

Shelton replaced longtime head coach and athletic director Clark Duncan, who announced his retirement in mid-January.

“When you lose a great coach like Clark Duncan, there are many attributes and qualities to replace. Aside from the X’s and O’s, one of the biggest for us is the charisma, energy, passion and love of the game. Everyone associated with South-Doyle Football has fed off this from Clark for the past 13 years and was a vital attribute in the selection process. We all agreed, Paul Shelton will instantly connect with our school and continue that energy in South-Knoxville,” said Berry.

Shelton played football at Cocke County and Maryville College before graduating from ETSU with a degree in history and a minor in secondary education.

