Sunny and mild this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 20s across much of the area. We’ll see the sunshine as the biggest winner for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Upper teens are possible on the Plateau and way up in the Smoky Mountains. Sunshine will help us climb fast, but we’re still ‘below average.’ The high should only range from the lower 40s to the 50 degree mark.

We’re just as cold Sunday morning; however, we will be quite a bit warmer by the afternoon. We will top out from the middle 50s to the lower 60s!

Even Monday should be pleasant enough, and noticeably warmer. Clouds roll in late day, with more humidity. Then we begin the rainy pattern...

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain becomes heavy and frequent overnight Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday alone could bring 1″ of rain, with some downpours at times. Still, we are pretty warm, well into the 60s. We now appear to have a pretty lengthy lull in the rain Wednesday - that’s great news as we could use that time to dry out before more rain comes.

The heaviest rain next week should be Thursday, and early Friday morning. All in all, we could have 3-4″ of rain in that four-five day span alone. Colder air is here next weekend.

