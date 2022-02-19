Sunny Sunday before soggy weather returns for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend’s weather continues to be beautiful with more sunshine and mild temperatures Sunday. Get out and enjoy it because on and off rain chances and soggy weather return for the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures will allow for widespread frost Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees by Sunday morning with some spots dropping into the teens.

The sunshine continues all day with highs quickly rebounding to near 61 degrees for a high. Sunday is really the last nice day before those rain chances return.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain moves in Monday, but doesn’t arrive until later in the evening and then becomes more widespread Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be near 65 Monday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. So those of you that are off for Presidents’ Day can still get out and enjoy the mild weather.

Rain becomes heavy and frequent overnight Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday alone could bring 1″ of rain, with some downpours at times. Still, we are pretty warm, well into the 60s. Rain becomes frequent and widespread once again Tuesday night into Wednesday. We do get a decent break from the rain throughout the day on Wednesday. That’s great news as we could use that time to dry out before more rain comes.

The heaviest rain next week should be Thursday and early Friday morning. All in all, we could have 3-4″ of rain in that four-five day span alone.

Soggy week ahead (WVLT)

Rain should start to push out of here Friday morning, turning into light snow showers for the higher elevations. It looks like our break from the moisture doesn’t last long as another system arrives late Saturday into Sunday. We could see rain transition into snow next Sunday. We’ll be watching this system closely as well.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

