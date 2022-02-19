Advertisement

Tool partially credited for no injuries, damage in Pigeon Forge wildfire

East Tennesseans are safe from more than ten threatening fires in Sevier County Thursday night.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans are safe from more than ten threatening fires in Sevier County Thursday night. The first round of flames were reported as structure fires in Roane and Sevier County, according to Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson. Then, came a 30 to 40 acre fire in Pigeon Forge that forced evacuations that were lifted.

The fast-moving brush fire made it difficult for rescue crews to reach; the fire authorities are calling the Pine Mountain Fire. After a full 24-hour battle, all the flames were contained without any injures or damage to property. Outside of a heavy rainfall, their saving grace was a life-saving program known as Ready Set Go.

Under that program, the Pigeon Forge Fire Department launched Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, or IPaws. Everyone in the area received alerts with real time emergency and life-saving information on their phones, radio or televisions. Watson said it’s up to individuals to take heed and have their own game plan.

“Take some personal responsibility for your safety as that homeowner. You’re paying attention to the weather and the conditions,” Watson said. “Pack yourself a bag and make sure you’re ready to go.”

Watson said the state gives crews a same-day fire warning based off wind conditions. Thursday morning’s rating was at a high.

WVLT News is still waiting to learn the cause of the fires.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

