Victims identified in Caryville triple-fatal mobile home fire

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the names of the three victims that were killed in a mobile home fire in Caryville.

The victims were identified as 55-year-old Michael Rucker, 53-year-old Brenda Rucker, and 89-year-old Caroline Rucker, according to TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart.

Caryville Volunteer Fire told WVLT News multiple crews responded to a triple fatal mobile home fire Wednesday around 5 a.m. The 911 caller told dispatchers there were people trapped inside a mobile unit along Spruce Lane near Cove Lake State Park.

Public Information’s Officer Robert Stooksbury said multiple crews arrived in less than 15 minutes.

“Everybody’s at home. Everybody was at home in the bed, so everybody had to get to get up and get tp the station, get to the fire trucks and get to the scene,” said Stooksbury. “When you have a fully involved structure, you do the best you can. And, when it gets to the point you can’t get in, then you have to go defensive. Surround it, drown it and try to get the fire out. Then unfortunately go and look for victims.”

The destructive fire caused pain and worry for a mother who said she’s seen fires in the same park too many times before.

“My daughter’s caught on fire (before) and I fear it’s going to happen to us, because all of these trailers have faulty wiring and they all need to be fixed and they haven’t been,” Kerry Overbey-Gibson said.

Gibson said she’s counted three fires in the decade she called the mobile park home.

The fire remains under investigation.

