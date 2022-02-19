Vols fans pumped for baseball season as expectations rise for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the Tennessee Baseball team, 2022 started off with a bang taking home a 9-0 win over Georgia Southern.

Heading into Friday’s first pitch of the season, fans were hopeful this year would be much like the last.

”We are going to finish what we started last year in Omaha. We are going to finish what we started. Go Vols,” said diehard baseball Vol fan Keith Snyder.

Snyder and the rest of Vol Nation turning out on a cold afternoon pumped to watch the squad.

”Yes, man we’re stoked again, you see the folks coming out,” said Snyder.

On-campus, students were pumped to get back inside Lindsey Nelson and recreate the magic of 2021.

”Everyone in my classes have been talking about coming here, and I got some boys on the team we’re really excited to back them and we’re really excited this year,” said UT Student Jack Houser.

Houser, rocking his daddy hat, a staple of Vols run to the 2021 College World Series, showing the Vol faithful weren’t giving up on the fashion statement that gained popularity.

”Yep, I think it is too. I don’t know if I should take it off when I go in there or keep it on and see if we hit a dinger. I don’t know, we will see what kind of luck we have when I get in there,” said Houser.

