Advertisement

Vols fans pumped for baseball season as expectations rise for Tennessee

Fans heading into Lindsey Nelson Stadium are hopeful the basevols can make a return trip to Omaha in 2022.
Heading into Friday’s first pitch of the season fans were hopeful this year would be much like the last.
By William Puckett
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the Tennessee Baseball team, 2022 started off with a bang taking home a 9-0 win over Georgia Southern.

Heading into Friday’s first pitch of the season, fans were hopeful this year would be much like the last.

”We are going to finish what we started last year in Omaha. We are going to finish what we started. Go Vols,” said diehard baseball Vol fan Keith Snyder.

Snyder and the rest of Vol Nation turning out on a cold afternoon pumped to watch the squad.

”Yes, man we’re stoked again, you see the folks coming out,” said Snyder.

On-campus, students were pumped to get back inside Lindsey Nelson and recreate the magic of 2021.

”Everyone in my classes have been talking about coming here, and I got some boys on the team we’re really excited to back them and we’re really excited this year,” said UT Student Jack Houser.

Houser, rocking his daddy hat, a staple of Vols run to the 2021 College World Series, showing the Vol faithful weren’t giving up on the fashion statement that gained popularity.

”Yep, I think it is too. I don’t know if I should take it off when I go in there or keep it on and see if we hit a dinger. I don’t know, we will see what kind of luck we have when I get in there,” said Houser.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
The outside of Olive St. Soulful Deli & Market
Knoxville woman goes from selling food out of her car, to selling them from her own business
Sevierville exit 407
Award-nominated theme park could be coming to Sevierville Exit 407
High winds cause multiple fires across East Tennessee.
Multiple crews responding to Sevier County fires
FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
Beatles legend Paul McCartney to play in Knoxville

Latest News

Austin High commemorative brick
Beck Cultural Exchange Center highlights building block of Austin High School
"Got Back" Tour stops in Knoxville May 31st
Paul McCartney to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena
Lady has been in the Young-Williams Animal Center for nearly a year.
‘Lady’ adopted for the fifth time from Young-Williams Animal Center
Maryville church to offer free prom dresses, makeovers and more