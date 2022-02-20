Family remembers three victims in fatal Caryville mobile home fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Family members of the Rucker family said Mike, Brenda and Carolyn were great people as the family copes with their loss. These three people died in a mobile home fire on Wednesday.

Mike and Brenda Rucker had been together in Campbell County right around 40 years.

Brenda Rucker’s sister, Renea Smith, said, “They were amazing people and they were loved by a lot of people.”

Smith and her cousin, Christy Pack, frequently hung out with Brenda and Mike when they were younger.

Pack said, “She was the older one of the bunch. She was just always there for all of us kids. She would drag us even on dates with Mike.”

“He[Mike] is more on the quieter side, especially with our family. We’re kind of loud,” said Smith.

On Wednesday morning, Caryville Volunteer Firefighters arrived to see the Rucker’s home in flames with all three trapped inside, unable to get out.

“My niece called me and told me and just pure shock,” Smith said.

Not only were Pack and Smith mourning the loss, but also Mike and Brenda’s kids and grandkids.

“Brenda and Mike adored their grandkids,” Smith said. “I think they had lived for their grandkids. They just adored them.”

Family members said Mike and Brenda were very giving people and would give whatever they had to help out others.

The family is raising money to pay for the Rucker’s funeral costs.

