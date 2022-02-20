Advertisement

Former church members, students gather outside Lancaster church to protest pastor

Protesters said they'll gather outside the church until Thomas Wall is sentenced.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GARRARD Co, Ky. (WKYT) - Protesters gathered outside the church of a Central Kentucky pastor charged with sex crimes against children.

Thomas Wall has been pastor of Pentecostal Fellowship Church since 2005.

A Garrard County grand jury indicted him on 13 counts of sexual abuse allegations.

The protesters said they’re standing up for his alleged victims, many of whom are children.

Instead of the sound of church bells or piano chords ringing, calls for change and honking was heard on Sunday morning.

“We just want justice done,” protester Tammy Baker said.

She is a former church member of Pentecostal Fellowship. She said her children attended the attached school.

“Tommy and Cheryl were really good friends of mine,” Baker said.

She left the church two years ago. She said, following sexual abuse allegations from minors against Wall, the congregation divided.

“He’s not a man of God,” she said.

Former Fellowship Christian Academy student Brandy Phillips said her friends are some of Wall’s alleged victims.

“I actually took up for some friends back in 2006-2007....and I caused a meeting,” she said. “We were made out to be liars and attention-seekers.”

Phillips said Wall and his wife always had excuses. She left the school and church.

Now, she stands outside of the building with her young daughter, Kembri Herring.

“She deserves a safe childhood,” Phillips said.

The protesters said they’ll gather until Wall is sentenced.

“I want the people to know that we’re not backing down, we want justice for our girls,” Baker said.

WKYT reached out to the church for comment and have not heard back.

