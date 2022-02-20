Knoxville police respond to fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to The Vista Apartments just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound, Public Information Officer Scott Erland said. The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was reportedly pronounced dead.

Investigators do not have any suspects at this time, and the investigation is still in preliminary stages. Those with information are asked to reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at 865-215-7165 or visit www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

