PREVIEW: No. 12 Lady Vols at No. 1 South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been 11 years since ESPN College GameDay has been on site for a women’s basketball game, but that will be the case on Sunday as No. 12 Tennessee (21-5/10-3 SEC) and No. 1 South Carolina (24-1/12-1 SEC) meet in Columbia.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1:03 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena, but the festivities will begin at noon at the venue, as ESPN broadcasts its pregame show live.

This will mark the third-ever edition of College GameDay prior to a women’s game and UT’s second involvement, with UConn hosting in 2010, the Lady Vols in 2011 and now South Carolina while facing the Big Orange in 2022. The visit to Knoxville in 2011 was a Tennessee men’s (noon) and women’s (8 p.m.) doubleheader vs. Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena. College GameDay is slated to be hosted by Elle Duncan with Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe and former Lady Vols standout Andraya Carter joining her.

Tennessee enters the game having won two of its last three contests, but it is 3-4 since losing graduate forward/center Keyen Green to a season-ending knee injury late in the win at Georgia on Jan. 23. UT is 13-1 at home this season, winning its last eight, and started out 6-0 on the road before Green’s injury coincided with the Lady Vols dropping their past four road games to Auburn, Florida, UConn and Alabama.

The Big Orange trailed 16-14 after the opening quarter before Alabama unleashed a 7-for-11 shooting spree from long range over the second and third periods to take a 20-point lead. UT whittled that deficit down to 10 in the final frame but could not get over the hump in falling 74-64 to the Crimson Tide on a stormy Thursday night in Tuscaloosa. To make matters worse, UT’s leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals, Jordan Horston, was helped from the court with 1:45 remaining in the game with a left arm injury that required an air cast to be used. UT’s Kellie Harper will provide an update on Horston during Saturday’s UT media availability.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are 13-0 at home in 2021-22 and have won 12 straight since stumbling at Missouri in their SEC opener, 70-69 in overtime, on Dec. 30. South Carolina is coming off a resounding 75-38 home victory over Auburn on Thursday evening in which the Gamecocks out-rebounded the Tigers, 62-25, with a whopping 24 offensive boards and 21 second-chance points.

This will mark the 62nd meeting between these programs, with Tennessee holding a 51-10 all-time series record and standing an even 4-4 over the last eight games but USC claiming four of the past five tilts. The contest includes two of the 15 late season watch list candidates for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year in Tennessee’s Kellie Harper and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.

