Advertisement

Rounds of heavy rain likely this week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is monitoring the risk for flooding this week.
Rounds of rain this week
Rounds of rain this week(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll be mostly dry Monday with clouds increasing as multiple rounds of rain arrive. Some heavy rain is likely at times too.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see some clouds move in, allowing temperatures to only drop near 32 degrees. Monday starts off with sunshine, but mostly cloudy skies take over by the afternoon hours.

The rain moves in Monday, but doesn’t arrive until later in the evening and then becomes more widespread Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be near 65 Monday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. So those of you that are off for Presidents’ Day can still get out and enjoy the mild weather!

LOOKING AHEAD

Some pockets of heavy rain are possible early Tuesday morning, but it looks like the rain becomes scattered during the day Tuesday. We could see a decent break during the day on Tuesday, with the first round of heavy rain arriving overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. The good news is we could see the heaviest moving out of here just as you are heading to work, but we could have some ponding water on the roadways Wednesday morning.

We’ll get another break from the rain during the day on Wednesday. The second round of heavy rain arrives overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. All in all, we could have 3-4″ of rain in that four-five day span alone. It looks like the heaviest could fall along the Plateau. We will continue to monitor the flooding risk throughout the week.

Heavy rain at times this week
Heavy rain at times this week(WVLT)

Rain should start to push out of here Friday morning. There is a small chance of rain transiting into snow Friday, but I don’t think much will accumulate.

We’ll dry out Saturday, but by Sunday we could see a rain to snow system move into the region. We definitely look to cool down heading into the weekend as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. look to remove book from all middle school’s curriculum
Blount Co. looks to remove book from all middle school’s curriculum
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Bradley King
Greenback man indicted on child rape charges
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one

Latest News

Severe Weather Awareness Week
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to keep your family safe when severe weather strikes
Last day to get outside before the rain arrives
Last day to get outside before the rain arrives
Beautiful Sunday ahead
Sunny Sunday before soggy weather returns for the new week
Sunny Sunday before soggy weather returns for the new week
Sunny Sunday before soggy weather returns for the new week