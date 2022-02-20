Rounds of heavy rain likely this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll be mostly dry Monday with clouds increasing as multiple rounds of rain arrive. Some heavy rain is likely at times too.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see some clouds move in, allowing temperatures to only drop near 32 degrees. Monday starts off with sunshine, but mostly cloudy skies take over by the afternoon hours.

The rain moves in Monday, but doesn’t arrive until later in the evening and then becomes more widespread Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be near 65 Monday afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. So those of you that are off for Presidents’ Day can still get out and enjoy the mild weather!

LOOKING AHEAD

Some pockets of heavy rain are possible early Tuesday morning, but it looks like the rain becomes scattered during the day Tuesday. We could see a decent break during the day on Tuesday, with the first round of heavy rain arriving overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. The good news is we could see the heaviest moving out of here just as you are heading to work, but we could have some ponding water on the roadways Wednesday morning.

We’ll get another break from the rain during the day on Wednesday. The second round of heavy rain arrives overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. All in all, we could have 3-4″ of rain in that four-five day span alone. It looks like the heaviest could fall along the Plateau. We will continue to monitor the flooding risk throughout the week.

Heavy rain at times this week (WVLT)

Rain should start to push out of here Friday morning. There is a small chance of rain transiting into snow Friday, but I don’t think much will accumulate.

We’ll dry out Saturday, but by Sunday we could see a rain to snow system move into the region. We definitely look to cool down heading into the weekend as well.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

