Tennessee women win second SEC swimming championship in three years

The last time the team won was in 2020, a program first.
SEC swimming championship
SEC swimming championship(UTK)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee women’s swim team won their second SEC swimming championship in three years on Saturday.

The Lady Vols entered the final day of competition with 972.5 points - 218.5 more than second place Georgia.

Tennessee won four medals on the opening night of the competition. Sophomore Mona McSharry led the way for the Lady Vols on Friday, being crowned SEC Champion in the 100 breaststroke after throwing down a 57.50 mark. It was the first SEC gold medal of her career after winning silver in the same event last season. She became the first Tennessee women’s swimmer to win the event since Molly Hannis achieved the feat in 2012.

Tennessee Swimming and Diving saw three program records broken and five medals won during the second to last day of competition.

The last time the team won a team championship was in 2020, the first time for the program.

