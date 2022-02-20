Advertisement

VIDEO: Florida police chase down woman on motorized suitcase

Bodycam video shows police chase woman as she rolls through airport on motorized suitcase. (SOURCE: FLORIDA STATE ATTORNEY OFFICE)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (CNN) – An unusual scene took place at a Florida airport when police had to chase down a woman on a motorized suitcase.

Orlando police released bodycam footage from the incident at the Orlando Airport on April 11, 2021.

According to an affidavit, Chelsea Alston wasn’t allowed to board her plane because she appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer said he was trying to help her catch another flight if she sobered up first. Instead of complying, she rolled away on her motorized suitcase, yelling profanities.

The officer followed on his patrol bike. Alston allegedly spit at him at one point before she was apprehended.

She is facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and battery of an officer. Her next hearing is set for March 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. look to remove book from all middle school’s curriculum
Blount Co. looks to remove book from all middle school’s curriculum
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Bradley King
Greenback man indicted on child rape charges
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one

Latest News

Rounds of rain this week
Rounds of heavy rain likely this week
In this photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals is an opal specimen they say...
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction
Severe Weather Awareness Week
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to keep your family safe when severe weather strikes
Bodycam video shows police chase a woman as she rolls through an airport on a motorized suitcase.
Police chase woman on motorized suitcase