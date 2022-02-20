Vol baseball turns it on late to clinch series with 10-3 victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the sixth, No.16 Tennessee scored 10 runs over the next three frames to rally for a 10-3 victory and clinch its season-opening series against Georgia Southern on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander got the start and was impressive in his debut in Orange and White, striking out 11 batters in five innings of work against his former team. The Evans, Georgia, native allowed just one hit through his first five innings pitched before running into trouble in the top of the sixth, failing to record an out in the inning.

Eagles’ starter Jaylen Paden matched Dollander pitch-for-pitch, allowing just one hit in 4.2 shutout innings. Paden did issue five walks but was able to work around them each time.

The Vols’ bats finally came alive in the bottom of the sixth as they quickly responded to Georgia Southern’s three runs in the top of the inning with three of their own to tie the game.

Kyle Booker drove in UT’s first run with an RBI groundout before Evan Russell came up with a clutch two-run single with two outs to tie the game at three.

After an incredible play by Jordan Beck to throw out the go-ahead run at home plate to end the top of the seventh, Tennessee scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to take its first lead. Luc Lipcius doubled to right center to score Seth Stephenson before Booker drove in his second run of the game when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Big Orange put the game away with a pair of homers in the eighth. Jorel Ortega led things off with a solo shot over the porches in left field before Drew Gilbert put an exclamation mark on the game by hitting a grand slam later in the inning.

Newcomer Ethan Smith earned his first victory as a Vol by tossing one scoreless inning of relief in the seventh before Redmond Walsh and Zander Sechrist finished the game with back-to-back shutout frames.

The Vols will go for the series sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

NOTABLE

Gilbert Grand Slams: Junior outfielder Drew Gilbert’s grand slam in the eighth inning was the third of his Tennessee career after hitting two last season.

Dollander’s Debut: Transfer pitcher Chase Dollander was nearly unhittable over the first five innings of his Tennessee debut, racking up 11 strikeouts – two shy of his career high – while holding his former team in check. The sophomore right-hander retired 10 straight batters before allowing a single to lead off the sixth inning.

Packed House: Tennessee had its first sellout of the year with 4,651 fans in attendance on Saturday afternoon, the largest crowd since Tony Vitello took over as head coach.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.