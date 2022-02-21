Advertisement

Heavy rain arrives Tuesday night with a First Alert for flooding later in the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking multiple rounds of heavy rain and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.
Downpours arrive Tuesday night
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our first round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday night with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day aimed at Thursday into Friday as the rain adds up and could present a flooding risk.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase tonight with scattered downpours moving in mainly after midnight. This will allow temperatures to only drop to 54 by Tuesday morning.

Scattered rain and isolated downpours continue through Tuesday morning, then back to spotty for Tuesday afternoon. It will stay mostly cloudy, with more wind gusting up to 40 mph, and warming up to around 73 degrees!

More widespread rain and some storms move in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect starting Tuesday evening and running through Wednesday morning for the counties highlighted below.

Flood Watch Tuesday through Friday morning
Flood Watch Tuesday through Friday morning(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see spotty showers Wednesday afternoon with a high near 66 degrees. We will get a break from the heavy rain before our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins.

Yet again more widespread rain moves in at times Wednesday night through Friday morning. In total, our area will collect 2 to 3 inches of rain, with some higher rainfall potential on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We will monitor the flooding risk with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day aimed at Thursday and carrying over into Friday morning. Gusts also pick up to around 45 mph late Thursday through early Friday, so trees can fall easier with a saturated ground.

First Alert for heavy rainfall by the end of the week
First Alert for heavy rainfall by the end of the week(WVLT)

The weekend starts out cooler after that rainy mess, but we could spotty snow showers Sunday morning, then scattered rain showers changing over to some snow showers Sunday to Sunday night.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

