Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
The Vista Apartments
KPD identifies victim of fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury hears dueling views
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Amid war fears, Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
One person was killed in a crash Sunday night. / Source: (USGS)
Police: One killed in Alcoa Highway crash
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed