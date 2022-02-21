Advertisement

Lacey’s Spring man wanted in multiple states

Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.
Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Lacey’s Spring who was arrested after he allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl from Morgan County is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee says deputies are searching for 36-year-old Adam D. Wilson after he stole a 1996 blue Ford F-150 with the Tennessee license plate “CVK-355″. The truck also has distinctive white graphics on the rear windshield.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted suspect
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted suspect(SCSO)

Sheriff Ron Seals says Wilson was last seen in the Kodak area of Sevier County but has not been seen since. Wilson was known to be on foot before allegedly stealing the truck but where he is is going is unknown at this time.

Wilson is wanted for violating his pre-trial release conditions in Morgan County and is now wanted in Tennessee.

He allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl in Morgan County back in May 2021.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
The Vista Apartments
KPD identifies victim of fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck

Latest News

The Vista Apartments
KPD identifies victim of fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Launch of Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
Launch of Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck
A man and his dog were found dead in the fire.
TBI investigating after man, dog die in Heiskell house fire