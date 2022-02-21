Lacey’s Spring man wanted in multiple states

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Lacey’s Spring who was arrested after he allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl from Morgan County is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee says deputies are searching for 36-year-old Adam D. Wilson after he stole a 1996 blue Ford F-150 with the Tennessee license plate “CVK-355″. The truck also has distinctive white graphics on the rear windshield.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted suspect (SCSO)

Sheriff Ron Seals says Wilson was last seen in the Kodak area of Sevier County but has not been seen since. Wilson was known to be on foot before allegedly stealing the truck but where he is is going is unknown at this time.

Wilson is wanted for violating his pre-trial release conditions in Morgan County and is now wanted in Tennessee.

He allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl in Morgan County back in May 2021.

