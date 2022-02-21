Advertisement

Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Merck’s COVID-19 pill appears to be helping people stay out of the hospital.

A new study from India said the drug company’s anti-viral Molnupiravir treatment reduced the risk of hospitalizations by 65%.

Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the group that took the pill had to go to the hospital, compared to 4.3% of those who weren’t treated with the pill.

The study was presented at a major virus and infection conference, but it should be noted that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
The Vista Apartments
Knoxville police respond to fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store
A man and his dog were found dead in the fire.
TBI investigating after man, dog die in Heiskell house fire
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s