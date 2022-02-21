Metro schools to pay thousands to previous student from sexual harassment and Title IX case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal judge ordered Metro Nashville schools to pay thousands of dollars to a previous student because the school failed to protect her from sexual harassment, according to court records obtained by WVLT News.

When the woman, noted as S.C. in the lawsuit, was 15-years-old, she attended Hunters Lane High School where she said she was raped by a student on school property and another student videotaped the incident and shared it. The judge classified the video as child pornography and said that the video was circulated among S.C.’s peers as well as third-party websites but that this was not the first time this had happened within the school system.

As troubling as S.C.’s predicament was, it was not unique. To the contrary, three other MNPS students—all girls—also filed suit alleging the same basic pattern of events: each girl was part of a sexual encounter on school property that she considered unwelcome; each sexual encounter was video recorded with a cell phone; each video was disseminated to third parties; each girl’s education was severely disrupted; each girl believed both that errors by MNPS contributed to the initial events and that MNPS had made matters worse by mishandling the situations after it learned of them.

Federal regulations require every recipient of funding under Title IX must designate at least one person to arrange and comply with all regulations including investigations of any complaint under the statute. During the trial, the Title IX Coordinator testified that she was not as involved in the investigations as the law envisioned, according to the documents.

“Not all incidents raising Title IX issues were reported to her, and MNPS’s system for tracking disciplinary incidents, in practice, allowed some incidents with sexual characteristics to nevertheless be logged using codes that did not indicate their sexual nature or the potential Title IX implications,” the document stated. “As a result, McCargar (Title IX Coordinator) did not have a full picture of the scope of the challenges facing MNPS regarding student-on-student harassment, particularly student-on-student harassment involving the circulation of sexual videos and images. That lack of a full understanding of the problem translated to a general lack of uniform policies and emphasis regarding how such problems should be handled at MNPS schools.”

S.C. testified stating she was aware of similar incidents happening while she was in middle school known to her and her peers as “exposing”.

“Rather, as S.C. described it, the primary result of a student’s being “exposed” was that that student—if a girl—would be ‘bullied, mocked, ridiculed, [and] made fun of’ by her peers, while any male student involved would be treated like ‘the most popular person in school.’”

One video that circulated among students before S.C.’s incident was mentioned in the trial documents and was rumored to be taken inside a baseball dugout at Hunters Lane High School. Executive Principal Dr. Susan Kessler testified that she investigated the video but did not find any proof the incident occurred in the school’s dugout or with students from the school because no faces were seen in the video, according to the documents.

S.C. explained during the trial a male student, J.J., started the assault in a secluded part of the hallway before dragging her into a secluded classroom where he continued what S.C. classified as rape. During the assault, a female student entered the classroom and started filming it. S.C. said the same student who filmed the encounter asked S.C. to perform the same acts on her that S.C. was forced to perform on J.J., according to the documents.

I couldn’t move. I couldn’t think . . . . I just wanted to leave. I wanted him to get off of me. I wanted to go. I wanted to go home. . . . My mind was black. My thoughts were dark. I didn’t want to think about anything. I just wanted it all to go away.

S.C. said she was afraid to tell school officials about what happened to her right away because of how they handled the previous incident. Once word got out she was meeting with school officials, she started receiving threatening messages from her peers. Even her sister received messages about repercussions if anyone got reprimanded for what happened, according to court documents.

When S.C. was interviewed by a detective about the incident, it was recorded and principal Kessler was in the room towards the end. Kessler was not aware she was being recorded while speaking to the detective.

After Dr. Kessler directed S.C. and her mother to move into her office, Dr. Kessler continued to whisper with Detective Carrigan about the situation. She did not know she was being recorded. Dr. Kessler says, “Please, I cannot have this be a rape, OK? It’s not a rape.” Detective Carrigan responds, “It’s not. She acknowledged it was consensual” (Pl. Ex. 42.p at 17:13; Pl. Ex. 42.t at 20)—which, of course, S.C. did not do.

S.C. also testified she and her sister continued receiving threats from classmates and Kessler knew about them. Kessler denied it as well.

Kessler punished S.C. for the “sexual encounter” with a three-day suspension. Other students received the same punishment for spreading the video.

S.C. did not return to Hunters Lane but participated in their homebound program. Even at home, she received threats including her peers threatening to kill her mother for her involvement in reporting the assault, according to court documents.

S.C. and her family decided to move to a different county and transfer schools. She said students at her new school knew and harassed her about the video but she didn’t receive threats like she did at Hunters Lane.

S.C.’s mother estimated S.C. attended more than 70 therapy sessions before she turned 18 and the damage from the assault manifested in several ways.

“She began cutting her arms—which she testified that she had not done before the incident—and frequently considered suicide. She testified at trial that, during this period, she had hoped to die,” according to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger.

S.C. had a religious upbringing and stopped going to church following the assault.

I had lost the one thing I was supposed to keep safe. It was part of my religion. That’s something you’re not supposed to give up. In my religion, you’re not supposed to give that up until after marriage, but it was taken from me. My dignity was gone. Everything was gone.

A practicing psychologist and consultant testified as an expert witness and verified a previous statement that S.C. had post-traumatic stress disorder from the assault, according to court documents.

“It has caused her to perform poorly at school. It has caused her to have unstable relationships and act out violently and promiscuously,” the psychologist said. “It has caused her to act impulsively and recklessly resulting in criminal charges. It has caused her to struggle emotionally and to view herself in the most negative of terms.”

The case was filed in 2017, but after many failed appeals and attempts to silence S.C., a judge finally ruled in her favor in the first weeks of January 2022.

The court is fully aware that this award, by design, will compensate S.C. for only a fraction of what she has endured. However, under Kollaritsch, the range of events for which the school system can be held liable is extraordinarily narrow. For example, S.C. has plausibly argued that MNPS allowed a dangerous environment to develop at Hunters Lane—and quite possibly in MNPS schools generally—that put S.C. and other students at unnecessary risk. If that theory of liability had been permitted to proceed to trial, she very well may have established that all of this could have been prevented by addressing that environment before she fell victim to it. Under Kollaritsch, though, such a claim is barred, no matter how compelling its basis. S.C. has also suggested—with persuasive supporting evidence—that the trauma of her experience was severely exacerbated by her school’s decision to treat her as, in effect, a perpetrator on par with the people who shared the child pornography depicting her. But, under Kollaritsch, that does not matter either, because the school’s only duty was not to cause future incidents of harassment against the same student—a narrow responsibility that, as this case illustrates, barely touches on the many ways that a school can mitigate or exacerbate these dangers by its actions or inaction.

Four female Michigan State students sued the university in the case of Kollaritsch v. Michigan State University Board of Trustees. The women claimed they were assaulted by male students and took legal action over the university’s handling of the case and sued under Title IX and § 1983.

The ruling of the case set the, therefore, precedent that the victim must prove that the school knew about the initial assault and their indifference to the matter lead to the victim being assaulted again, according to court documents.

The Sixth Circuit therefore concluded that, “[b]ecause none of the plaintiffs . . . suffered any actionable sexual harassment after the school’s response, they . . . [could not] meet the causation element” required to establish liability of the government under Title IX or § 1983

“S.C. has every right to believe that she has been failed—failed by the police, failed by her school, and now failed by the federal courts, which, under the caselaw of this circuit, must categorically reject many of her plausible grounds for liability, no matter how persuasive or consistent with the purposes of Title IX,” Trauger said.

The school system was found liable under Title IX and the judge ordered the school to pay S.C. $75,000.

