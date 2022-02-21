Advertisement

Morristown man dies after being struck by train, police say

The man was identified as 34-year-old Antone Vladamir Romanov.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department said a man died after being struck by a train Sunday evening.

According to an incident report obtained by WVLT News, a man from Morristown was walking on the train tracks near 2345 East Morris Boulevard when he was hit by a westbound Norfolk Southern train around 6:00 p.m.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Antone Vladamir Romanov, was transported to Morristown-Hamblen Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

