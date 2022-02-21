Advertisement

Officials continue to search for missing teenager after three months

Nov. 21 marks Chakira Cotton’s sixteenth birthday.
Chakira’s mom last saw her on Nov. 17.
Chakira's mom last saw her on Nov. 17.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they are continuing to search for a teenage girl that went missing in November, a spokesperson told WVLT News.

Chakira Cotton, who turned 16 on Monday, Feb. 21, went missing in November from her home on Pertinax Drive in Knoxville, according to officials.

On the morning of Nov. 17, the teenager’s mom went to wake her up around 5:30 a.m. when she discovered her bed made and the back door unlocked. Her mother had last seen her the night before at around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Chakira went to Central High School on Jacksboro Pike.

