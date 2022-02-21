Advertisement

Police: One killed in Alcoa Highway crash

Upon arrival, officials reportedly found a large SUV that was believed to have flipped several times after hitting a gasoline tanker truck.
One person was killed in a crash Sunday night. / Source: (USGS)
One person was killed in a crash Sunday night. / Source: (USGS)(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was pronounced dead following a crash in Alcoa Sunday night, according to a news release from the city.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway, north of Topside Road.

Upon arrival, officials reportedly found a large SUV that was believed to have flipped several times after hitting a gasoline tanker truck.

The SUV driver, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the City of Alcoa’s Public Information Officer, Emily Assenmacher, no other injuries were reported.

The family has reportedly been notified, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
The Vista Apartments
KPD identifies victim of fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
The 15-year-old boy was reportedly doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Lion cub at Zoo Knoxville
Here’s when you can visit Zoo Knoxville’s African lion cubs
Report: Average Tennessee gas prices up three cents in one week
Report: Average Tennessee gas prices up three cents in one week