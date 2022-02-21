Police: One killed in Alcoa Highway crash

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was pronounced dead following a crash in Alcoa Sunday night, according to a news release from the city.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway, north of Topside Road.

Upon arrival, officials reportedly found a large SUV that was believed to have flipped several times after hitting a gasoline tanker truck.

The SUV driver, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the City of Alcoa’s Public Information Officer, Emily Assenmacher, no other injuries were reported.

The family has reportedly been notified, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

