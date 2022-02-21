PREVIEW: Vol baseball set to take on Tennessee Tech & UNC Asheville in midweek action

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is off to another great start this year following a season-opening sweep over Georgia Southern and will look to keep things rolling with a pair of midweek contests on Tuesday and Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The 16th-ranked Vols will host in-state foe Tennessee Tech on Tuesday before a clash with UNC Asheville on Wednesday. First pitch for both games is slated for 4:30 p.m. with online only broadcasts on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app.

BROADCAST INFO

Tuesday and Wednesday’s games with both be streamed live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app with Andy Brock calling the action. The online broadcast can be accessed on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.

Fans can also listen to the live audio call by John Wilkerson and Vince Ferrara on UTSports.com or the UT Gameday App.

NOTABLE

Another Season-Opening Sweep

Tennessee recorded its fourth straight season-opening sweep with three dominant wins over Georgia Southern last weekend. The Vols outscored the Eagles, 33-3, and posted a pair of shutouts. In their consecutive four season-opening series sweeps (12 games), the Big Orange have outscored their opponents 106-16.

Pitching Staff Off to Hot Start

The Vols pitching was dominant against Georgia Southern, holding the Eagles to just three runs on 13 hits over the weekend while posting a pair of shutouts. UT held GSU’s hitters to a .144 batting average and allowed just three hits in each of the two shutouts. Tennessee’s pitching staff has recorded at least two shutouts in their opening series in three of the past four years.

Newcomers Making an Early Impact

Tennessee received contributions from a handful of newcomers over the weekend. In total, 11 players made their UT debuts.

Highly touted freshman pitcher Chase Burns started on Opening Day and threw five shutout innings to earn his first-career victory. Sophomore transfer Chase Dollander was equally as impressive in his start on Saturday, striking out 11 batters in just five innings against his former team. Freshman Drew Beam got the start on Sunday and tossed three shutout innings, as well.

Junior college transfer Seth Stephenson made his presence felt at the plate and on the base paths, hitting .500 with team highs in runs scored (five) and stolen bases (three). He also had a pair of doubles, a home run and three RBIs for the series.

Preseason Honors

Tennessee has racked up the preseason accolades with five players earning preseason honors heading into the 2022 campaign.

Three players have garnered preseason All-America recognition:

- RHP Blade Tidwell: Baseball America (1st Team), NCBWA (1st Team), Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (1st Team), Perfect Game (2nd Team)

- OF Jordan Beck: NCBWA (2nd Team), Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (2nd Team), Baseball America (3rd Team)

- C Evan Russell: Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (3rd Team)

Beck and fellow junior outfielder Drew Gilbert were also named to the Preseason All-SEC second team. Super senior LHP Redmond Walsh was named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List for the third straight year.

ON DECK

The Vols continue their nine-game homestand to begin the season this weekend with three games against Iona. Friday’s series opener is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

