Advertisement

Report: Average Tennessee gas prices up three cents in one week

The most expensive markets in Tennessee included Memphis, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Tennessee’s gas average was at $3.29 as of Feb. 21.
Tennessee’s gas average was at $3.29 as of Feb. 21.(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee gas price average has continued to increase, rising an average of three cents over just the last week, according to a recent report.

A report from AAA - The Auto Club Group showed that Tennessee’s gas average was $3.29 as of Feb. 21, which was 25 cents more expensive than one month ago and 89 cents more than a year ago.

“Gas prices are still rising across the state this week, however, at a much slower rate compared to last week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Upward tension on gas prices from elevated crude oil prices, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine will likely continue to push pump prices higher this week.”

Other facts in the report included that 33% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25 and that the state was the 10th least expensive market in the nation this week.

The most expensive markets in Tennessee included Memphis at $3.34, Nashville at $3.33, and Chattanooga at $3.32. The least expensive markets in the state ranked Kingsport at $3.23, Johnson City at $3.34 and Cleveland at $3.25 among the lowest in the state.

Knoxville fell between the most and least expensive markets at a $3.28 average for regular gas. Last week, the average was $3.20 in the area, according to the report. A year ago, a gallon of gas in Knoxville averaged $2.36.

The city’s highest recorded average price was in 2008. Regular unleaded hit $4.65, and diesel spiked to $4.76.

More information on gas prices can be found on the AAA website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
The Vista Apartments
KPD identifies victim of fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire

Latest News

Morristown Police issued a scam warning. / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown man dies after being struck by train, police say
The Vista Apartments
KPD identifies victim of fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Launch of Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
Launch of Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck