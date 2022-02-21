Report: Average Tennessee gas prices up three cents in one week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee gas price average has continued to increase, rising an average of three cents over just the last week, according to a recent report.

A report from AAA - The Auto Club Group showed that Tennessee’s gas average was $3.29 as of Feb. 21, which was 25 cents more expensive than one month ago and 89 cents more than a year ago.

“Gas prices are still rising across the state this week, however, at a much slower rate compared to last week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Upward tension on gas prices from elevated crude oil prices, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine will likely continue to push pump prices higher this week.”

Other facts in the report included that 33% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25 and that the state was the 10th least expensive market in the nation this week.

The most expensive markets in Tennessee included Memphis at $3.34, Nashville at $3.33, and Chattanooga at $3.32. The least expensive markets in the state ranked Kingsport at $3.23, Johnson City at $3.34 and Cleveland at $3.25 among the lowest in the state.

Knoxville fell between the most and least expensive markets at a $3.28 average for regular gas. Last week, the average was $3.20 in the area, according to the report. A year ago, a gallon of gas in Knoxville averaged $2.36.

The city’s highest recorded average price was in 2008. Regular unleaded hit $4.65, and diesel spiked to $4.76.

More information on gas prices can be found on the AAA website.

