Advertisement

TBI investigating after man, dog die in Heiskell house fire

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.
A man and his dog were found dead in the fire.
A man and his dog were found dead in the fire.(Chief Ambrea Kroth)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEISKELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man and his dog were found dead following a fire at a house in Heiskell Saturday night, according to Andersonville Fire Department Chief Ambrea Kroth.

Andersonville Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire on Foust Hollow Road shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Once on the scene, crews discovered a house fully engulfed in flames.

Norris and Claxton Fire Departments also arrived on the scene to assist in putting out the fire. Chief Kroth told WVLT News that crews worked on the fire until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials said that a man and his dog were found dead in the fire. An Andersonville Fire Department firefighter was sent to the hospital for minor injuries but was released shortly after, according to Chief Kroth.

No other injuries were reported, according to officials.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.

Chief Kroth said that crews worked on the fire until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Chief Kroth said that crews worked on the fire until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.(Chief Ambrea Kroth)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
The Vista Apartments
Knoxville police respond to fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck

Latest News

Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck
California bill would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban
California bill would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban
California bill would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban
catch up quick
Catch up Quick