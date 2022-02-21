TBI investigating after man, dog die in Heiskell house fire

HEISKELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man and his dog were found dead following a fire at a house in Heiskell Saturday night, according to Andersonville Fire Department Chief Ambrea Kroth.

Andersonville Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire on Foust Hollow Road shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Once on the scene, crews discovered a house fully engulfed in flames.

Norris and Claxton Fire Departments also arrived on the scene to assist in putting out the fire. Chief Kroth told WVLT News that crews worked on the fire until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials said that a man and his dog were found dead in the fire. An Andersonville Fire Department firefighter was sent to the hospital for minor injuries but was released shortly after, according to Chief Kroth.

No other injuries were reported, according to officials.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.

