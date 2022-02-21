Advertisement

Vols wide receivers coach Kodi Burns leaving for NFL

Tennessee junior wide receiver Cedric Tillman broke onto the national scene under Burns’ guidance this past season.
Kodi Burns
Kodi Burns(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns is heading to New Orleans. ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news that Burns - who joined Josh Heupel’s inaugural staff last offseason - has accepted the same position with the Saints.

Burns has been an assistant coach in the SEC for seven seasons. The Auburn grad coached at his alma mater from 2016-2020 - serving as a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Before beginning his coaching career, Burns earned four varsity letters at Auburn - totaling nearly 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns - including the opening score in a 2010 BCS National Championship win over Oregon.

Tennessee junior wide receiver Cedric Tillman broke onto the national scene under Burns’ guidance this past season. The Las Vegas native became the first Vol wideout to crack 1,000 yards since Justin Hunter in 2012.

During his one season on Rocky Top, Burns helped Tennessee sign a handful of receivers, including Cam Miller, Squirrel White, Chas Nimrod, and Kaleb Webb.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
The Vista Apartments
KPD identifies victim of fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire

Latest News

Jorel Ortega
PREVIEW: Vol baseball set to take on Tennessee Tech & UNC Asheville in midweek action
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford,...
Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske’s 85th birthday
Drew Gilbert
Vols roll to series sweep with 14-0 victory over Georgia Southern
Vol Baseball
Vol baseball turns it on late to clinch series with 10-3 victory