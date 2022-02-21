Vols wide receivers coach Kodi Burns leaving for NFL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns is heading to New Orleans. ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news that Burns - who joined Josh Heupel’s inaugural staff last offseason - has accepted the same position with the Saints.

Burns has been an assistant coach in the SEC for seven seasons. The Auburn grad coached at his alma mater from 2016-2020 - serving as a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Before beginning his coaching career, Burns earned four varsity letters at Auburn - totaling nearly 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns - including the opening score in a 2010 BCS National Championship win over Oregon.

Tennessee junior wide receiver Cedric Tillman broke onto the national scene under Burns’ guidance this past season. The Las Vegas native became the first Vol wideout to crack 1,000 yards since Justin Hunter in 2012.

During his one season on Rocky Top, Burns helped Tennessee sign a handful of receivers, including Cam Miller, Squirrel White, Chas Nimrod, and Kaleb Webb.

