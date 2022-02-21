Warming up ahead of rounds of rain and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for flooding risks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week starts off warming, but also increasing clouds to rain chances. Rounds of rain move through at times, so it adds up to a flooding risk late week, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Thursday through Friday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a light breeze. Actually that breeze is turning around, so there is more cold air sinking in parts of our area, and the warmer air flow reaches the Plateau and some other spots. This leaves the Valley cooling to around 32 degrees.

Clouds are increasing today, but so are the temperatures! We’re topping out around 67 degrees, with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy view today. A stray shower is possible this afternoon, with spotty rain to storms this evening.

Tonight, scattered rain and storms, 40% coverage, moves through our area. It’s a cloudy night, with a low of only 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and isolated storms continue through Tuesday morning, then back to spotty for Tuesday afternoon. It will stay mostly cloudy, with more wind gusting up to 40 mph, and warming up to around 73 degrees!

More widespread rain and some storms move in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Then we’ll see a few showers Wednesday afternoon, and a high of 66 degrees.

Yet again more widespread rain moves in at times Wednesday night through Friday morning. In total, our area will collects 2 to 3 inches of rain, with some higher rainfall potential on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We will monitor the flooding risk with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day aimed at Thursday and carrying over into Friday morning.

Flooding risk late week, after rounds of rain. (WVLT)

The weekend starts out cooler after that rainy mess, but we could spotty snow snow showers Sunday morning, then scattered rain showers changing over to some snow showers Sunday to Sunday night.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

