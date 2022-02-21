Advertisement

Warming up ahead of rounds of rain and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for flooding risks

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the showers to downpours and some storms.
Increasing clouds Monday
Increasing clouds Monday(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week starts off warming, but also increasing clouds to rain chances. Rounds of rain move through at times, so it adds up to a flooding risk late week, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Thursday through Friday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a light breeze. Actually that breeze is turning around, so there is more cold air sinking in parts of our area, and the warmer air flow reaches the Plateau and some other spots. This leaves the Valley cooling to around 32 degrees.

Clouds are increasing today, but so are the temperatures! We’re topping out around 67 degrees, with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy view today. A stray shower is possible this afternoon, with spotty rain to storms this evening.

Tonight, scattered rain and storms, 40% coverage, moves through our area. It’s a cloudy night, with a low of only 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and isolated storms continue through Tuesday morning, then back to spotty for Tuesday afternoon. It will stay mostly cloudy, with more wind gusting up to 40 mph, and warming up to around 73 degrees!

More widespread rain and some storms move in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Then we’ll see a few showers Wednesday afternoon, and a high of 66 degrees.

Yet again more widespread rain moves in at times Wednesday night through Friday morning. In total, our area will collects 2 to 3 inches of rain, with some higher rainfall potential on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We will monitor the flooding risk with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day aimed at Thursday and carrying over into Friday morning.

Flooding risk late week, after rounds of rain.
Flooding risk late week, after rounds of rain.(WVLT)

The weekend starts out cooler after that rainy mess, but we could spotty snow snow showers Sunday morning, then scattered rain showers changing over to some snow showers Sunday to Sunday night.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
The Vista Apartments
Knoxville police respond to fatal Hall of Fame Dr. shooting
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to cabin fire
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one

Latest News

Rounds of rain this week
Rounds of heavy rain likely this week
Rounds of heavy rain likely this week
Rounds of heavy rain likely this week
Rounds of heavy rain likely this week
Rounds of heavy rain likely this week
Severe Weather Awareness Week
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to keep your family safe when severe weather strikes