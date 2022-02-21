Advertisement

Why Shirley Chisholm made a visit to the University of Tennessee

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center showcased a VHS tape of Shirley Chisholm speaking at the University of Tennessee back in 1986.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Beck Cultural Exchange Center showcased a piece of history from the first African-American woman in Congress.

It’s a VHS tape of Shirley Chisholm speaking at the University of Tennessee back in 1986.

Chisholm was also the first woman to run for the Democratic party presidential nomination.

During her speech, she talks about her achievements in politics and how she would like to be remembered.

“I do not desire to be remembered as the first woman who happened to be Black to make a bid for the presidency for the United States, in terms of going through all the procedures that were necessary for a person to run for the presidency,” said Chisholm.

Renee Kesler, the president of the Beck Center said instead of just being known as that, Chisholm shared she would like to be remembered as a catalyst of change.

“Yes, she is an African-American woman and she is very proud to be. She was the first woman period to run and go through the full process. And it felt like people even wanted to limit that role as well. Young ladies all over the world will continue to hear her voice, her words of wisdom, and be inspired because even to this day we still have not broken the barrier for a woman to be the president of the United States of America,” shared Kesler.

To watch Chisholm’s speech at U.T., click here.

