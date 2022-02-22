Advertisement

BCSO: One injured following officer-involved shooting in Maryville

According to officials, the shooting occurred on Wildwood Road in Maryville.
Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person had been injured following an officer-involved shooting in Blount County Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on Wildwood Road near Reservoir Road in Maryville around 1:45 p.m. One person was reportedly shot during the incident and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

A BCSO spokesperson told WVLT News that no officers had been injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
One died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Alcoa Highway.
Police: One killed in Alcoa Highway crash
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee

Latest News

President Biden provides an update on Ukraine crisis
President Biden provides an update on Ukraine crisis
Linda Brown, 52.
Woman accused of stealing money from woman with dementia to buy crack cocaine, report shows
Celebrate 2/22/22 by donating $22.22 to St. Jude
Celebrate 2/22/22 by donating $22.22 to St. Jude
TBI investigating after man, dog die in Heiskell house fire
TBI investigating after man, dog die in Heiskell house fire