BCSO: One injured following officer-involved shooting in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person had been injured following an officer-involved shooting in Blount County Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on Wildwood Road near Reservoir Road in Maryville around 1:45 p.m. One person was reportedly shot during the incident and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

A BCSO spokesperson told WVLT News that no officers had been injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

This story is developing.

