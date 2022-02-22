BCSO: One injured following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
According to officials, the shooting occurred on Wildwood Road in Maryville.
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person had been injured following an officer-involved shooting in Blount County Tuesday afternoon.
According to officials, the shooting occurred on Wildwood Road near Reservoir Road in Maryville around 1:45 p.m. One person was reportedly shot during the incident and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
A BCSO spokesperson told WVLT News that no officers had been injured.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.
This story is developing.
