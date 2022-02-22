Brief break from downpours, more rounds and flooding risks ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first batch of rain moves through early Tuesday, but some heavier, and more widespread rounds of rain move through at times the rest of this week. That’s why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Thursday to Friday morning, as the rainfall adds up to a flooding risk.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy, with batches of overnight rain and storms slowly becoming more isolated after sunrise. We’re starting the day only in the low 50s.

Clouds stick around today, and a spotty pocket of rain or a storm can pop-up, otherwise it’s a warm and windy day. We have a southwesterly wind between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph area-wide through the afternoon hours. That does help to move in warmer air, with a high today around 73 degrees!

More widespread rain and some storms move in tonight through Wednesday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect starting Tuesday evening and running through Wednesday morning for the Plateau, Valley, and Tennessee, Kentucky line. We have a 100% coverage of our area overnight, with moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. We’ll drop to around 54 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front Tuesday night leaves Wednesday cloudy with spotty showers, and cooler but still a mild afternoon around 60 degrees.

The next rounds of widespread rain move through Wednesday night through midday Thursday, then we’ll have one more wave Friday morning. In total, our area will collect 2 to 3 inches of rain, with some higher rainfall potential on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We will monitor the flooding risk with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day Thursday through Friday morning. Gusts also pick up to around 45 mph late Thursday through early Friday, so trees can fall easier with a saturated ground.

The weekend starts out cooler after that rainy mess. We’ll be in the mid 40s for highs, and spotty rain showers move in again Saturday afternoon, with isolated snow showers in the higher elevations. The scattered wintry mix showers continues through Saturday night, then scattered rain to spotty snow during the day Sunday.

