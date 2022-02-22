Advertisement

Celebrate 2/22/22 by donating $22.22 to St. Jude

Celebrate 2/22/22 by donating $22.22 to St. Jude
Celebrate 2/22/22 by donating $22.22 to St. Jude(WMC)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of 2-22-22, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is highlighting an inspiring 22-year-old cancer survivor.

Hailey received treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, as a teen.

She joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how far she’s come and asking people to consider donating $22.22 to support young people like her.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
One died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Alcoa Highway.
Police: One killed in Alcoa Highway crash
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee

Latest News

President Biden provides an update on Ukraine crisis
President Biden provides an update on Ukraine crisis
Linda Brown, 52.
Woman accused of stealing money from woman with dementia to buy crack cocaine, report shows
Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
BCSO: One injured following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
TBI investigating after man, dog die in Heiskell house fire
TBI investigating after man, dog die in Heiskell house fire