Dearstone set to step down as “Voice of the Lady Vols”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The longtime voice of the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball program is set to call it quits.

If you’re a fan of the program, then you know Mickey Dearstone. His straightforward approach to the job has been soothing to Lady Vol fans going back to the Pat Summitt, Holly Warlick, and now Kellie Harper era’s.

The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Famer has announced he will retire at the seasons’ end.

Longtime "Voice of the Lady Vols" Mickey Dearstone has announced that this season is his last as a broadcaster.



Dearstone has been the exclusive voice of Lady Vols basketball for the past 23 seasons, and his association with the program spans 30 years and over 800 games. His crisp, vivid descriptions, matter-of-fact delivery, and humorous dry wit have made him a popular favorite with Tennessee fans for three decades.

When anyone asked me how long I was going to do Lady Vols basketball, I had the same response. I wanted to do it as long as I can without one person thinking that maybe I stuck around too long. After missing two games last year and three this year, I decided to turn the mic over to someone else. I’m a lucky man. I have worked with three incredible coaches in Pat Summitt, Holly Warlick and Kellie Harper. I want to thank Joan Cronan and her staff, Edwin Huster, Steve Early and Glenn Thackston for allowing me to do it my way. It’s the only way I know how. I will always cherish the hundreds of friendships I have made with administrators, coaches, players and especially Lady Vols fans everywhere.

Dearstone called his first Lady Vols basketball game back in 1991, filling in when then Lady Vols play-by-play announcer Bob Kesling had regional TV broadcasting conflicts. He substituted part-time in the role for eight years, doing more games in later years. When Kesling was named UT’s director of athletic broadcasting and assumed radio play-by-play duties for UT football and men’s basketball in 1999, Dearstone took over the Lady Vols position full-time.

During his time as the “Voice of the Lady Vols,” Dearstone was a part of five Lady Vols NCAA national championships (1996, 1997, 1998, 2007 and 2008), 10 Final Fours, 17 Elite Eights, 25 NCAA Tournaments, 12 SEC regular-season championships and 11 SEC Tournament championships. During his career, the Lady Vol Radio Network grew from just a few local area radio stations to over 20 across the state, becoming the country’s largest women’s collegiate basketball network.

Fans will have the opportunity to show their appreciation for Dearstone at the LSU vs. Tennessee basketball game on Sunday, February 27, as the University of Tennessee will honor him in pregame festivities.

