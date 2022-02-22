East Tennessee Crime Stoppers continues search for several missing persons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced they are still searching for several missing persons including teens and children. Officials said some missing teens and children can be classified as potential runaways.

According to Knoxville police, all missing person cases were reported the same way, but possible runaway cases are noted in the report. Police said most cases are classified as missing person cases over runaway cases.

ETVCS communications director, Stacey Payne, said, “The families miss their loved ones.”

At least a dozen missing people are still on Crime Stoppers’ radar after posting it on their social media pages asking for the public’s help. Some cases date back to the end of May 2021 with others reported just days ago.

“Come forward. Share that information. You can remain anonymous. You might receive some reward money if that person can be found safely. Let’s get them back home,” Payne said.

For some teen and child runaways, investigators said they’ve heard reports of potential abuse in the home.

Payne said, “That is when law enforcement is going to turn around and investigate that.”

For other teens and children law enforcement believes they’re missing because they ran away. ETVCS continued their search for 16-year-old Chakira Cotton, who went missing on Nov. 17. Her family told law enforcement she went missing after her mother went to wake her up for school that day. When she walked into her room, Cotton was gone, the bed was made and the backdoor was unlocked.

Payne said, “We also think it’s a point where the community needs to get involved. These people are out there. We’ve got a whole list of individuals we’ve been looking for. We know they’re out there.”

Investigators said there could be suspicion in some cases of missing people who live on their own. If they just left the area without telling anyone, law enforcement asks them to come forward and say where they are.

According to ETVCS, if someone reports domestic abuse in their home, law enforcement will contact DCS. It’ll be decided at that point if there’s a reason to continue the investigation.

