Advertisement

GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday.

Reynolds was praised by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell as fighting COVID “without forgetting common sense” by protecting Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said “disastrous decision-making in Washington” has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, and cited Iowa as an example.

“She handled COVID by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates – leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic,” McCarthy said.

Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
One died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Alcoa Highway.
Police: One killed in Alcoa Highway crash
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee

Latest News

Empire Builder
Lawmakers push to expand Amtrak service across Tennessee
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine
The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.
Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea