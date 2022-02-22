Heavy rain arrives overnight, more rounds of rain add up to a potential flooding risk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first round of heavy rain arrives overnight bringing 1-2″+ of rain. The multiple rounds of rain add up to a potential flooding risk by the end of the week. This is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Thursday to Friday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More widespread rain and some storms move in tonight through Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through. A Flood Watch is in effect starting Tuesday evening and running through Wednesday morning for a good portion of East Tennessee and all of Southeastern Kentucky. We have a 100% coverage of our area overnight, with moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. We’ll drop to around 54 degrees by Wednesday morning.

The cold front leaves Wednesday cloudy with spotty showers, and cooler but still a mild afternoon around 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next rounds of widespread rain move through Wednesday night through midday Thursday, then we’ll have one more wave Friday morning. In total, our area will collect 2 to 3 inches of rain, with some higher rainfall potential on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We will monitor the flooding risk with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day Thursday through Friday morning. Gusts also pick up to around 45 mph late Thursday through early Friday, so trees can fall easier with a saturated ground.

First Alert for potential flooding by the end of the week (WVLT)

The weekend starts out cooler after that rainy mess. We’ll be in the mid-40s for highs, and spotty rain showers move in again Saturday afternoon, with isolated snow showers in the higher elevations. The scattered wintry mix continues through Saturday night, then scattered rain to spotty rain/snow during the day Sunday.

