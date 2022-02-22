Advertisement

Homelessness in Powell sees major uptick

Four homeless people were arrested outside of a Walmart in Powell for littering and theft.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, four homeless people were arrested for felony littering and theft behind the Walmart on Clinton Highway, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

According to authorities, 28 Walmart shopping carts were stolen totaling $5,600 and there was more than 100 pounds of trash around the area.

For some in the Powell community, this was a sign of a bigger issue.

“I do see them every day,” said one resident.

Another resident said they noticed homeless people more in Powell in the last few years, and those involved in homeless services agreed.

Mychal Spence with KARM, said they’ve seen a 75% increase in homelessness in Powell in the last two years.

“A few years ago we may have a few people that would camp out or hang out in the woods but there’s a really community of a homeless population now that two years ago we did not see it was nonexistent,” said Spence.

The city of Knoxville prohibits anyone from living in a tent. Knoxville Police said there’s not a known specific effort to crack down on homeless camps right now, but officers were able to make arrests if there’s probable cause.

A KPD spokesperson said that arrests were not the ultimate goal.

